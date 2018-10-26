Try 1 month for 99¢

TWIN FALLS — A New Zealand ag-tech company will open a regional sales office and form a research partnership with the College of Southern Idaho.

The company made the announcement at a Friday morning event at CSI.

CropLogic is an international provider of digital agriculture technology and agronomy services for growers of irrigated crops. The new regional sales office will provide southern Idaho with greater access to the company’s technologies, the company said in a statement.

“The agricultural research sector represents a significant opportunity for Twin Falls,” Twin Falls Mayor Shawn Barigar said in the statement. “We are eager to watch CropLogic establish roots here and be a part of the remarkable growth that is taking place. Their partnerships will be great not only for our local growers but for many other sectors of our economy as well.”

The company’s location at CSI will allow CropLogic to expose CSI students to ag-tech careers and skills.

“Research partnerships are important to CropLogic and this relationship with CSI adds to our research relationships with institutions in New Zealand, Australia and now USA,” CropLogic CEO James Cooper-Jones said in a statement. “We find local research institutes have a unique perspective on the challenges facing growers in their own region. We’re excited how this unique perspective coupled with the resources from our other global research partners can assist CropLogic and the Twin Falls region in providing increasingly innovative agricultural technologies for growers in Southern Idaho.”

This story will be updated at magicvalley.com after the announcement event.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
1

Tags

Load comments