TWIN FALLS — A New Zealand ag-tech company will open a regional sales office and form a research partnership with the College of Southern Idaho.
The company made the announcement at a Friday morning event at CSI.
CropLogic is an international provider of digital agriculture technology and agronomy services for growers of irrigated crops. The new regional sales office will provide southern Idaho with greater access to the company’s technologies, the company said in a statement.
“The agricultural research sector represents a significant opportunity for Twin Falls,” Twin Falls Mayor Shawn Barigar said in the statement. “We are eager to watch CropLogic establish roots here and be a part of the remarkable growth that is taking place. Their partnerships will be great not only for our local growers but for many other sectors of our economy as well.”
The company’s location at CSI will allow CropLogic to expose CSI students to ag-tech careers and skills.
“Research partnerships are important to CropLogic and this relationship with CSI adds to our research relationships with institutions in New Zealand, Australia and now USA,” CropLogic CEO James Cooper-Jones said in a statement. “We find local research institutes have a unique perspective on the challenges facing growers in their own region. We’re excited how this unique perspective coupled with the resources from our other global research partners can assist CropLogic and the Twin Falls region in providing increasingly innovative agricultural technologies for growers in Southern Idaho.”
This story will be updated at magicvalley.com after the announcement event.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(1) comment
CSI a research institute? That's news to some of us. Move over University of Idaho, Idaho has a new "premiere research university." [beam][beam][beam]
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.