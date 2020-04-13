Ag teachers struggle to keep their students' greenhouses going

Blackfoot’s plant sale is earlier than others in the region.

“Our plants came in January and February, so students were able to get the greenhouse up and running,” she said.

Bender still plans to have a three-week plant sale starting April 23 and will modify it to a sidewalk sale. It is scheduled Thursdays and Fridays from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. and Saturdays from 9 to 11 a.m.

“Buying flowers and vegetables is such a visual experience, so I’ll put sample trays of what we have outside the greenhouse on tables. People can pick what they want, and I’ll go back into the greenhouse to get them.”

This is Bender’s first year running the greenhouse and third year teaching.

“It’s been quite a unique experience,” she said, “but we’re managing. I feel so fortunate to be teaching agriculture and to be part of such a supportive community.”

While Blackfoot students established their greenhouse a few months ago, other teachers are not so fortunate.

At Mackay Junior-Senior High School, flower and vegetable plugs ordered in November have been arriving several times a week. The annual plant sale is in May to coincide with Mother’s Day.