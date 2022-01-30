 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert

Ag show comes to Twin Falls

  • 0
Ag laws

A newly sprouted field begins to show green at 250 East 450 South near Burley on Thursday. 

 Laurie Welch

TWIN FALLS — The Southern Idaho Ag Show will be happening at the College of Southern Idaho Eldon Evans Expo Center, this Thursday through Saturday. 

The event takes place from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Thursday and Friday. Saturday the show will be open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. 

Tickets are $3 for adults, $2 for kids, and $6 for families. Individuals can get $1 off with a canned food donation. 

Presented by Iliad Media Group, the event features a variety of businesses including Krone America, Magic Sola and BMZ Biological. 

The full list of vendors can be found on the website at southernidahoagshow.com.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

The business news you need

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Omicron Has Developed a 'Sister Virus': Johns Hopkins

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News