Ag show comes to Twin Falls

TWIN FALLS — The Southern Idaho Ag Show will be happening at the College of Southern Idaho Eldon Evans Expo Center, this Thursday through Saturday.

The event takes place from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Thursday and Friday. Saturday the show will be open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Tickets are $3 for adults, $2 for kids, and $6 for families. Individuals can get $1 off with a canned food donation.

Presented by Iliad Media Group, the event features a variety of businesses including Krone America, Magic Sola and BMZ Biological.

The full list of vendors can be found on the website at southernidahoagshow.com.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0