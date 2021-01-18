Ag industry wants farmworkers prioritized for vaccinations

SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) — The agriculture industry is asking Washington state Gov. Jay Inslee to move migrant farmworkers and food factory workers closer to the front of the line for the coronavirus vaccine because they perform work that cannot be delayed or performed remotely.

A letter sent Thursday to Inslee and signed by the heads of 14 agriculture trade groups said vaccinations offer the greatest hope for reducing COVID-19 risk among food and agricultural workers and their families.

``We strongly support and greatly appreciate the classification of agricultural workers as a high priority behind only health care workers and those with serious health issues in the state’s vaccination plan,’’ the letter said.

Separately, Jon DeVaney of the Washington State Tree Fruit Association in Yakima said it makes more sense to treat the agricultural workers as a single group and not divide them by age because a large percentage are migrant workers from other states and temporary foreign workers.

Inslee spokesman Mike Faulk said Friday the letter was being reviewed. Nationwide shortages of coronavirus vaccine might complicate matters, he said.

``We’ve got to deal with that disruption first,” Faulk said.