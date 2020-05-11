Ag dept.: No, there are no ‘murder hornets’ in Idaho — yet. Here’s what to do if you see one

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

BOISE — So far, so good, Idaho. No Asian giant hornets — nicknamed “murder hornets” by a terrified internet — have been spotted in Idaho yet, according to the Idaho State Department of Agriculture.

The invasive species appeared in the United States for the first time in northwest Washington at the end of 2019, according to a New York Times report. The bees can attack and kill a honey bee colony within hours and will also sting humans.

The hornets have only been identified twice in the United States, the Idaho State Department of Agriculture reiterated in a Thursday press release. Both were in northwest Washington, near the Canadian border.

State agriculture officials investigate calls about possible non-native bees and hornets every year, including some that look similar to the Asian giant hornet. Some native species are surprisingly large with color patters like the Asian giant hornet, the agriculture department said. One local species reported multiple times every summer is the Western Cicada Killer (Sphecius grandis).