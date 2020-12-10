A probiotic push: Chobani releases new yogurts

TWIN FALLS — Chobani is hoping to capture a bigger portion of the probiotic market.
On Thursday, the yogurt giant announced a new line of probiotic yogurts and dairy-based drinks.
The probiotic food and supplement industry is worth $1.38 billion a year according to Nielsen statistics, but yogurt accounts for less than half of those sales. These new products could help Chobani grab a bigger share of the probiotic market.
More and more people are buying probiotic foods — Chobani has created products to cash in on that trend, releasing a kombucha-like probiotic drink back in July, for instance.
In general, people are eating probiotic foods as the health benefits become increasingly well known. Probiotic foods contain good bacteria, improving overall gut health, improving digestion and boosting the immune system.
Yogurt already has probiotics, naturally, Chobani Innovation Officer Niel Sandfort explained.
“We’ve been in the probiotics business this whole time,” Sandfort said. “We’ve been fermenting milk for the last 12 years.”
Support Local Journalism
You need bacteria to kickstart the fermentation process and create yogurt. Chobani also adds some probiotic bacteria to its yogurts that aren’t essential for the fermentation process.
The difference with these new products — branded as “The World of Chobani Probiotics” — is that they have a greater diversity of bacteria. Essentially, Chobani says that because these drinks and yogurts have more kinds of bacteria in them, they’re even better for your gut.
“We’re going from a good probiotic package to a great probiotic package,” Sandfort said.
Some probiotic products are basically snake oil, Sandfort said. You’ll sometimes find foods or drinks that have probiotics basically sprinkled on them, but you can’t necessarily get much of a benefit from those foods. In yogurt, probiotic bacteria can survive and thrive, Sandfort said.
“We hope to bring a little bit of a voice and logic and trust,” he said.
The bacteria in these new yogurts and drinks L. acidophilus, Bifidus, L. casei and L. rhamnosus GG (LGG) are well studied and understood, and LGG is the best strain in the world, Sandfort said.
Chobani is also releasing a new sugar-free oat milk, two new oat creamer flavors and two new dairy-based coffee creamers. On top of that, the company is unveiling two new flip-cup yogurts and two other yogurt flavors.
The business news you need
With a weekly newsletter looking back at local history.