A probiotic push: Chobani releases new yogurts

The difference with these new products — branded as “The World of Chobani Probiotics” — is that they have a greater diversity of bacteria. Essentially, Chobani says that because these drinks and yogurts have more kinds of bacteria in them, they’re even better for your gut.

“We’re going from a good probiotic package to a great probiotic package,” Sandfort said.

Some probiotic products are basically snake oil, Sandfort said. You’ll sometimes find foods or drinks that have probiotics basically sprinkled on them, but you can’t necessarily get much of a benefit from those foods. In yogurt, probiotic bacteria can survive and thrive, Sandfort said.

“We hope to bring a little bit of a voice and logic and trust,” he said.

The bacteria in these new yogurts and drinks L. acidophilus, Bifidus, L. casei and L. rhamnosus GG (LGG) are well studied and understood, and LGG is the best strain in the world, Sandfort said.

Chobani is also releasing a new sugar-free oat milk, two new oat creamer flavors and two new dairy-based coffee creamers. On top of that, the company is unveiling two new flip-cup yogurts and two other yogurt flavors.

