A few pretty horses: BLM releases mustangs back into Idaho desert

The Saylor Creek herd has gained some fame in the courts, though.

Back in 2015, the BLM decided to manage the Saylor Creek mustangs as a non-reproducing herd. The agency didn’t want to keep allowing the animals to reproduce and have to periodically remove some to keep the population at 50 — the agency’s Appropriate Management Level for the area. Instead, the BLM wanted to sterilize the Saylor Creek herd and maintain 50 mustangs by bringing in sterile horses removed from other Idaho herds.

There still would have been mustangs at Saylor Creek, but eventually, none of them would have been descended from the original animals.

Wild horse advocates said the move could set a dangerous precedent, so they took the BLM to court and won, blocking the change. A federal judge ruled the BLM would have been violating the Wild and Free-Roaming Horses and Burros Act of 1971 by not allowing the Saylor Creek herd to reproduce.

The act states that the BLM must manage for “wild and free-roaming” herds with viable, self-sustaining populations.

Why take horses out of the wild?

Gathering the Saylor Creek herd this summer was relatively easy compared to some BLM roundups.