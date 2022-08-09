A farmer for life

TIMES-NEWS
K.C. Bartholomew rakes freshly cut alfalfa into windrows Tuesday afternoon, Aug. 9, 2022, in Twin Falls County. Bartholomew has been farming the same piece of land for 35 years using the same tractor.
PHOTOS: That Idaho farm life
Lifetime achievement award
Lloyd Martin and his wife, Barbra, pause for a portrait Friday, July 29, 2022, at their home in Jerome County. Martin was recently given a lifetime achievement award by the Jerome Chamber of Commerce.
DREW NASH, TIMES-NEWS
Agriculture around the valley
RC Farms employee Francisco Biberos opens corrugates in a pea field Thursday before turning water into the field south of Kimberly.
DREW NASH, TIMES-NEWS
A fascinating day of crop science
A Colorado potato beetle is shown during the University of Idaho Field Day held Thursday, Aug. 26, 2021, at the Research and Extension Center in Kimberly, Idaho.
DREW NASH, TIMES-NEWS
A fascinating day of crop science
Attendees walks through a corn field study during the University of Idaho Field Day on Thursday, Aug. 26, 2021, at the Research and Extension Center in Kimberly, Idaho.
DREW NASH, TIMES-NEWS
Majestic eagles and little lambs
Rocky Matthews feeds his sheep inside the barn on his Hidden Hollow farm Friday, Sept. 3, 2021, in Murtaugh. Matthews would like to allow the sheep to graze in the pasture but a nest of eagles nearby has created havoc for the animals.
DREW NASH, TIMES-NEWS
Big Names and Big Rigs Hit Agri-Action
Randy Worden with Rowse Hydraulic Rakes Co. Inc. hangs out in his exhibit space during the annual Agri-Action event Thursday, Feb. 5, 2015, at Eldon Evans Expo Center in Twin Falls. Worden is out of Nebraska.
DREW NASH, TIMES-NEWS
Acey Shaw Farms
Acey Shaw of Dietrich checks out the emergence of his strip till sugar beets in mid-June. He was pleased with how the practice worked this year, he is planning to pull his beet planter directly behind the strip till unit in 2009.
TIMES-NEWS FILE PHOTO
Tubbs' Berry Farm
First grader Amelia Miles, from Harrison Elementary School, picks out a pumpkin field trip Monday, Oct. 26, 2015, at Tubbs' Berry Farm in Twin Falls.
DREW NASH, TIMES-NEWS
Tubbs' Berry Farm
First grader Marlie Canoy, from Harrison Elementary School, picks a pumpkin during her field trip Monday, Oct. 26, 2015, at Tubbs' Berry Farm in Twin Falls.
DREW NASH, TIMES-NEWS
University of Idaho's Research and Extension Center
Workers prepare for the growing season May 12 at the University of Idaho’s Research and Extension Center near Kimberly.
DREW NASH, TIMES-NEWS
U-Pick Raspberries
Emily Cotterell picks raspberries Thursday, June 30, 2016, at the College of Southern Idaho's Breckenridge Endowment Farm in Twin Falls.
DREW NASH, TIMES-NEWS
Peppermint crop
A wheel line shoots water onto a peppermint field July 29, 2016, south of Twin Falls. Each August, grower Grant Cummins swaths, dries and distills the crop to extract its oil. Each fall and again in the spring, Cummins digs certified rootstock from the field to sell to other growers.
DREW NASH, TIMES-NEWS FILE PHOTO
PJs Produce
PJ McGuire shows a variety of onion he’s growing on the farm near Jerome.
DREW NASH, TIMES-NEWS
Farming versus housing in the Magic Valley
A domestic well for a new home is drilled Tuesday in a subdivision off Idaho 50 near Hansen, next to windrows of alfalfa.
DREW NASH, TIMES-NEWS
Crops damaged due to hail storm
Beans are seen on a farm Monday, Aug. 15, 2016, near Hansen.
DREW NASH, TIMES-NEWS
Magic Valley Field Day
Resource Soil Scientist Shanna Bernal-Fields compares samples from two soil pits to show the difference in soil health Wednesday, June 29, 2022, during the Magic Valley Field Day at Todd Ballard's Farm in Kimberly.
PAT SUTPHIN TIMES-NEWS
Magic Valley Field Day
Nick Sirovatka demonstrate various techniques to assess soil health Wednesday, June 29, 2022, during the Magic Valley Field Day at Todd Ballard's Farm in Kimberly.
PAT SUTPHIN TIMES-NEWS
Downtown Market on Main
Radishes sit for sale at the Thompson Family Farm booth Saturday, June 18, 2022, at the Downtown Market on Main in Twin Falls.
PAT SUTPHIN TIMES-NEWS
Crops in a farming field
conservation field day
Barry Duelke talks about some of the techniques he's tried on his farm Tuesday, June 22, 2021, during the balanced rock soil conservation district field day at Duelke's farm in Buhl.
PAT SUTPHIN TIMES-NEWS
A rough year for barley
A hose from a center pivot irrigation system hangs over Larry Hollifield's farm Wednesday, Aug. 18, 2021, in Filer.
PAT SUTPHIN TIMES-NEWS
A rough year for barley
Farm equipment sits not in use Wednesday, Aug. 18, 2021, at Larry Hollifield's farm in Filer.
PAT SUTPHIN TIMES-NEWS
A rough year for barley
Larry Hollifield talks about how the weather has impacted this year's barley crop Wednesday at his wheat field in Filer.
PAT SUTPHIN, TIMES-NEWS
Potato farmers unable to sell all of their inventory
Citizens collect buckets and truck loads of potatoes Wednesday, April 15, 2020, at Ryan Cranney's farm in Oakley, Idaho. Cranney has made potatoes free to the public after having to dump 500,000 pounds due to a shortage of buyers with the restaurant industry closed.
PAT SUTPHIN TIMES-NEWS
Montana farmers storing crops, hoping for better market
Potato farmer Steve Streich stands on a mound of potatoes 20 feet deep inside one of his climate controlled warehouses which are designed to keep millions of pounds of product fresh and cool in Creston, Mont., on Sept. 25, 2020.
Hunter D'Antuono/Flathead Beacon via AP
