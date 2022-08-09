 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story

A farmer for life

  • 0
A farmer for life

K.C. Bartholomew rakes fresh-cut alfalfa into windrows Tuesday afternoon, Aug. 9, 2022, in Twin Falls County. Bartholomew has been farming the same piece of land for 35 years using the same tractor.

 DREW NASH, TIMES-NEWS

K.C. Bartholomew rakes freshly cut alfalfa into windrows Tuesday afternoon, Aug. 9, 2022, in Twin Falls County. Bartholomew has been farming the same piece of land for 35 years using the same tractor.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

The business news you need

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

How the climate deal would help farmers aid the environment

How the climate deal would help farmers aid the environment

The deal reached last week by Senate Democrats would provide $20 billion for climate-friendly agricultural practices. Agriculture is a major contributor to climate change and experts say there's plenty of opportunity to reduce the sector's emissions. If the measures in the bill are enacted, most of the money will go through existing U.S. Department of Agriculture programs that already help farmers implement environmentally-friendly practices. The bill also funds research and efforts to improve cattle feed to reduce the amount of methane they produce. Cows are a major source of climate-warming methane.

Watch Now: Related Video

Major credit card mistakes to avoid when times are tough

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News