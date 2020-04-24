162 laid off by Riverence Holdings, owner of Clear Springs Foods

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

BUHL — Citing "chaos in its customer base," Riverence Holdings, owner of Clear Springs Foods and Evaqua Farms in western Twin Falls County, has laid off many of its employees, the company said Friday in an email to the Times-News.

"Like most food producers and small businesses in general, our business was dramatically impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic," the email said. "As a result, we were required to make heartbreaking reductions to the size of our workforce."

The aquaculture giant recently laid off 97 employees at Clear Springs — more than a third of its workforce in Buhl — and 62 employees at Evaqua Farms (now Riverence Farms) — nearly half of its employees in Filer. Three employees with Riverence Holdings were also let go.

Rico Barrera, senior planner with the Idaho Department of Labor, confirmed the numbers on Friday.

"The employees that were laid off were committed, valuable, and tenured staff members whom we did not want to lose," the company said. "While this is not a decision that anyone in leadership enjoyed making, it was a necessary move to stabilize our company amidst the chaos in our customer base."