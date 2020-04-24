You are the owner of this article.
162 laid off by Riverence Holdings, owner of Clear Springs Foods
breaking

162 laid off by Riverence Holdings, owner of Clear Springs Foods

Water flows around the Clear Springs Foods research center April 9 near Buhl.

 DREW NASH, TIMES-NEWS FILE

BUHL — Citing "chaos in its customer base," Riverence Holdings, owner of Clear Springs Foods and Evaqua Farms in western Twin Falls County, has laid off many of its employees, the company said Friday in an email to the Times-News.

"Like most food producers and small businesses in general, our business was dramatically impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic," the email said. "As a result, we were required to make heartbreaking reductions to the size of our workforce."

The aquaculture giant recently laid off 97 employees at Clear Springs — more than a third of its workforce in Buhl — and 62 employees at Evaqua Farms (now Riverence Farms) — nearly half of its employees in Filer. Three employees with Riverence Holdings were also let go.

Clear Springs Foods

Water flows out of the ground and directly into a hatchery May 3, 2018, at Clear Springs Foods in Buhl. The company, now owned by Riverence Holdings, has given notice to the Idaho Department of Labor that it has laid off or intends to lay off 162 employees.

Rico Barrera, senior planner with the Idaho Department of Labor, confirmed the numbers on Friday.

"The employees that were laid off were committed, valuable, and tenured staff members whom we did not want to lose," the company said. "While this is not a decision that anyone in leadership enjoyed making, it was a necessary move to stabilize our company amidst the chaos in our customer base."

Riverence Holding purchased Evaqua Farms a few years ago. The company acquired Clear Springs Foods earlier this year before the pandemic hit the Magic Valley. The company said at the time that no layoffs were planned.

"We are committed to the community in the Magic Valley," the company said, "and have high hopes that we will be able to increase our workforce once this pandemic passes and business returns to normal."

