1 killed in industrial accident at Lamb Weston in Twin Falls

TWIN FALLS — One person was killed in an industrial accident at Lamb Weston in Twin Falls Wednesday morning.
Sadia Kawa, 48, of Twin Falls, died after the accident, Twin Falls County Coroner Gene Turley said.
Lamb Weston makes frozen potato products in Twin Falls that are sold to restaurants and retailers throughout the United States.
Other information about the accident was not immediately available. Return to Magicvalley.com for updates.
The business news you need
With a weekly newsletter looking back at local history.