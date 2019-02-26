Try 1 month for 99¢
Sun Valley lodge

Fall foliage surrounds the Sun Valley Lodge in this undated courtesy photo.

 COURTESY OF SUN VALLEY RESORT

SUN VALLEY — AAA Idaho has awarded the Sun Valley Lodge and Sun Valley Inn for meeting the high standards of an AAA Four Diamond rating. The hotels have received the award since 2005.

“Customer ratings can be very helpful, but they are also somewhat subjective. AAA’s professional inspectors apply the same ratings system at more than 58,000 locations annually nationwide,” Matthew Conde, public affairs director for AAA Idaho, said in a statement. “Because our inspectors arrive unannounced, hotel and restaurant properties must consistently deliver an excellent experience to earn and keep a Four Diamond Award. That’s what makes the achievement so impressive.”

Because AAA inspectors check multiple rooms and common areas in hotels, a Four Diamond Award is a team effort. Just six percent of AAA’s inspected and approved hotels earn the high distinction. Every employee’s contribution adds to the refined experience that AAA members and other guests expect.

For information, go to AAA.com or its mobile app or in AAA’s TourBooks.

