A Idaho tech company just sold for $1 billion, creating several ‘newly minted millionaires’

BOISE — The Swedish telecom firm Ericsson announced Friday that it will acquire the Boise-based company Cradlepoint, a provider of wireless internet products, for $1.1 billion.

“There will be quite a few new local millionaires from this transaction,” said Pat Sewall founder and former CEO of Cradlepoint. He left the company in 2012.

Sewall said that during his time at the company, every technical employee was offered equity in the company.

“The company’s philosophy from the day I founded it was to bring all the people along, because it takes the entire team to create a really successful company,” he said by phone.

Cradlepoint, whose headquarters are in downtown at the Boise Plaza building, now employs about 650 people worldwide. It also has a research and development center in Silicon Valley, plus offices in the United Kingdom and Australia.

The company will remain a standalone subsidiary of Ericsson with its headquarters in Boise, operating under the Cradlepoint brand. Ericsson says it will also retain Cradlepoint’s existing employees and keep George Mulhern as CEO.