A 'fun place': New sports bar prepares to open in Twin Falls

TWIN FALLS — Who says games are just for kids?

Brandon Herman, co-owner of The Dugout, wanted to create a family-oriented sports hangout.

Unfortunately, his building in the Centennial Square Shopping Mall on Blue Lakes Boulevard was too small. He decided to pivot, for now, and create a 21 and over sports bar with darts, shuffleboard, ringo, cornhole, skill machines, fantasy sports and more.

“Of course when we think we have our foot in the door we have to go back and reopen it,” Herman said. “Now it’s just trying to rush to get open, we got the hard things behind us and now just trying to get ready.”

He hopes to be open on March 1.

Twin Falls Planning and Zoning approved his special use alcohol permit on Feb. 8. The plans presented to the city have the bar open from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. from Monday to Thursday and 10 a.m. to 11 p.m. on Friday and Saturdays.

No cooked food will be served, only packaged products like chips, pretzels and jerky.

Herman is looking forward to the summertime when softball tournaments or concerts could become a reality. Cornhole tournaments held outside would allow those under the age of 21 to enjoy the space, he said.

“We want to give back to the community, they’ve been good to us so we want to give back to them,” he said.

The Dugout is in the old Body Balance location and next door to Boost Mobile. Herman and his father, Frank, who is the other co-owner, have a three-year lease.

Frank Herman owns Eagle One Security based in Ketchum. The company provides security for fairs, concerts, sporting events and more. On busy nights at The Dugout, there will be security checking IDs, he said.

The inside of The Dugout is filled with sports memorabilia from local and national teams.

“We are more sports related than anyone else, I think,” Herman said.

A lot of sports bars only have a TV and a pool table, Frank Herman said during the Planning and Zoning hearing. The Dugout will be different.

“Our vision of The Dugout is to have that wow factor from the minute you walk in the door,” he said.

Safe alcohol consumption is important to both Frank and Brandon.

“I’m not a big fan of hard alcohol,” Frank Herman said. “I deal all the time, being in the security department up there with people that overindulge and that’s not what we want to be.”

Before the pandemic, Frank Herman taught TIPS training, a program designed to prevent intoxication, underage drinking and drunk driving. He said his staff will also have training on how to keep everyone safe.

“We just want to be able to make a fun place,” he said.

