‘A conscience doesn’t make you less profitable’: New doc looks at Chobani CEO and refugees

Ulukaya says at several points during the documentary that he shouldn’t be praised so heavily for his philanthropic decisions.

“I just make yogurt,” he says.

But at the same time, Ulukaya says clearly that money isn’t at the top of his priority list, and he’d like to see other companies follow Chobani’s lead — do things like hire refugees, invest in local communities, donate to charities, give employees shares in the companies they work for and take stances on social issues.

“This maximizing profit for shareholders has become a really bad obstacle of companies doing things for their people and for their communities,” Ulukaya says. “I’ll make a decision even if it might not be the right decision for making money, but it’s the right decision for the community and the people.”

After spending a decent amount of time following Ulukaya as he walks through Chobani’s South Edmeston, New York plant, the story leaves the factory floor and shifts entirely toward refugees.

One might expect the film to depart upstate New York at this point and talk about the many refugees who work at Chobani’s Twin Falls plant. But the words “Twin Falls” and “Idaho” never come up during the 45-minute video.