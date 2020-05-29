9,000 Magic Valley residents lost their jobs last month

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

TWIN FALLS — Almost 9,000 people in the Magic Valley lost their jobs in April, according to the Idaho Department of Labor.

Makayla Rehn, a server at Scooter’s Chillin’-N-Grillin’ in Twin Falls, was one of more than 600 people in Jerome County who lost their jobs last month. She’s been back to work since May 16, but losing her job a couple of months ago left her scrambling to pay bills.

“I was really good about saving money (before this hit),” Rehn said in April. “When this all kind of happened, the things that I knew I could push off for a couple of months I did push off. The things that I couldn’t I had to figure out a way to pay it.”

Rehn said her first unemployment checks — the ones before the $600 CARES Act payments began — were about $187 a week, nowhere near covering the loss of her paycheck. She had to put her car payment on pause, and reach out to her phone and insurance companies to figure out what to do.

“It’s really pushing the limits on it with bills, but you have to have food to eat,” she said.