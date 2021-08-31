6 creative benefits to help retain loyal employees

Recent worker shortages have left many industries understaffed and in desperate need to find new talent. As a result, business owners’ first reaction is to place a higher priority on hiring new employees. Unfortunately, though, they may forget the importance of ensuring their current employees aren’t getting burned out.

Worker shortage or not, the bottom line is to demonstrate that you care and can empathize with your employees. A happy employee who feels understood and supported is more likely to remain loyal to your company. Especially if you take the time to help alleviate stress that stems from outside of the workplace.

Remember to be transparent with your employees about the status of your business and work with them to accommodate their circumstances. Building a mutual level of trust will make it tougher for them to leave. Better Business Bureau compiled a list of creative perks you can implement in your small business today.

Shorten your Work Hours. While it might be a temporary solution for your employees to be working overtime, it is not sustainable in the long run. A more viable option is to open later than usual and/or close earlier. Perhaps even close one or two days a week to ensure your employees can recharge.