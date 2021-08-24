5 tips on how to spot a fake review

The power of customer reviews is undeniable. One of the first things anyone does after hearing about a new business is look them up and get a sense of their reputation. According to a BrightLocal Survey, more than three out of four consumers say they trust online reviews as much as personal recommendations.

On the flip side, how trustworthy can online reviews be when even major platforms are struggling to keep up with fake reviews? A huge amount of energy, time, and resources are currently being poured into publishing misleading reviews intended to boost sales. Cybersecurity website Safety Detectives recently discovered a fake review operation that involved more than 200,000 people.

Previously, operation rings primarily used bots to generate mass amounts of fake reviews because it was more convenient. For consumers, because AI bots weren’t the best at grammar, the fraudulent reviews they produced were easier to spot. Software for catching fake reviews has also since been developed, forcing operation rings to become more sophisticated.

Operation rings now recruit real live people to write statements praising particular products, and then provide specific criteria they must follow to avoid detection. Making fake reviews much more difficult to spot.