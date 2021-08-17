5 important tips for landing the best mortgage lender

Across the nation, demand for houses is far outpacing the current supply. Zillow recently found that the average time between when a home is listed for sale and then goes under contract is now just six days. The median price of those homes has climbed to $350,000 — a record high.

A big reason why the housing market has been so intense is unprecedentedly low mortgage rates. For anyone who is considering buying a new home, or even refinancing their current one, a quick glance at current rates may provide motivation to act. What comes after that call, though, is key.

Taking full advantage of an opportune mortgage market is likelier if you connect with the right mortgage lender. To do that, be prepared to shop around and compare prices before ultimately negotiating a deal. It’s homework that could end up saving you thousands.

Broker or lender?

Lenders are typically financial institutions — banks, for example — that directly loan you the money for your home. Whereas brokers serve as intermediaries that compare loan options on your behalf. If you want to shop for options without doing all the legwork, a broker may be a good way to go. Be sure to ask who is involved in the loan process, because if a broker is included, they may require a service fee. Don’t let those added costs surprise you.