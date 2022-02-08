4 seats on Twin Falls Area Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors up for election

TWIN FALLS — Four seats on the Twin Falls Area Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors are up for election this year with terms beginning March 10.

Deadline for nominations is Feb. 11.

Any employee of a chamber member business (in good standing – meaning the member is current on their annual dues payment and has no other outstanding payments due to the chamber), is eligible to run for election to the board.

One business member company may not have more than one person representing their company on the board. Ongoing board members represent the following companies: First Federal, PMT, SimplicIT Technical Solutions, TOK Commercial, St. Luke’s, CapEd Credit Union, Glanbia Nutritionals and Refresh Digital Marketing — so no nominees will be allowed from any of these companies for the 2022 election.

Directors serve for a three year term and are responsible for the supervision of the chamber, the direction of its work and policy making. The board of directors controls the chamber’s property and is responsible for the organization’s finances.

The board meets monthly and directors also attend chamber functions and committee meetings as needed.

If you are interested in running for one of the seats on the board, please email Shawn Barigar at shawn@twinfallschamber.com with your name, business name, and contact information. Self-nomination is allowed. Electronic ballots will be emailed to the voting member of each chamber business following the close of nominations with the final vote being tallied at 5 p.m. Feb. 28.

