23 Jerome potato plant employees have tested positive for coronavirus

“In order to provide a safe working environment for our employees at the facility, we temporarily closed all production lines for sanitation and increased precautions in the facility,” MacArthur wrote. “We’ve revised shifts to decrease numbers of employees and are currently working with each employee on contact tracing.”

All sick employees will be compensated for time off work as required by the Families First Coronavirus Act, according to MacArthur.

Coronavirus cases in the South Central Publich Health District, particularly in the Magic Valley, have spiked in recent weeks. Twin Falls County, which borders Jerome, led the district with eight new cases on Thursday. With 286 confirmed cases, it trails only Ada (739) and Blaine (499) among the hardest-hit counties in the state, according to case counts posted by the state’s seven health districts.

At least two other large facilities in Idaho’s agricultural and food processing sector have reported large outbreaks in the last month. Roughly 25 employees linked to CS Beef Packers, a meatpacking plant in Kuna, have tested positive for coronavirus since March. The company has identified no additional cases since May 9.