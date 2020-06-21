2019 saw slower growth in Magic Valley property values, but upward trend continues

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

TWIN FALLS — Magic Valley property values keep going up, albeit a bit more slowly than last year.

Twin Falls County Assessor Brad Wills told the Times-News in an email that the county-wide property valuation rose 5.5% this year, from $6.1 billion to $6.4 billion.

The new assessments reflect values as of Jan. 1, 2020, so if the COVID-19 pandemic has had, it won’t show up statistically in the county assessments until 2021.

But so far, it seems unlikely the pandemic will have a big impact on home values.

Super Realty of Idaho Owner and Broker Stan Tobiason said there’s been a flurry of real estate sales in the past month. With the exception of a two-week period at the height of the pandemic when some people backed out of buying homes, business has been steady here.

“A lot of people have been buying and selling houses even in the middle of all this,” Tobiason said.

Wills said in an email he won’t know until July how much residential property values specifically rose. But residential properties appear to be increasing in value more quickly than non-residential ones.