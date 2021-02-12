160 Main project getting more federal money

TWIN FALLS — The six-story, mixed-use building under construction across from City Hall will achieve a lot of firsts.

It’ll be Twin Falls’ tallest building downtown. It’s the region’s first project to receive tax breaks through the federal government’s Opportunity Zone program. And last week MoFi, a Montana-based financing company, announced that the new building at 160 Main Ave. will be funded in part by New Market Tax Credits.

“This revitalization project in downtown Twin Falls is great news for growth in the Magic Valley,” Idaho Sen. Mike Crapo said in a press release.

In simple terms, the federal government uses New Market Tax Credits to incentivize investment in low-income, rural communities. It’s a somewhat convoluted process, but effectively the tax credits will pay the 160 Main owners 20% ($2.4 million) of the $12 million building cost.

MoFi President Dave Glaser said the 20% cost savings is needed to spur development in economically distressed areas.

“Without it, these projects wouldn’t happen,” he said.

New Markets Tax Credits do have detractors. Some say that a significant percentage of the buildings receiving the credits would have happened even without the government-funded cost savings.