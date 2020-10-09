15-year high for Twin Falls housing construction

TWIN FALLS — Despite the pandemic — and in some ways because of it — 2020 has been a massive year for new housing construction in the Magic Valley.
Builders constructed more new homes in Twin Falls this fiscal year than they have since 2006.
Through September, the end of the Twin Falls’ fiscal year, the city issued 573 single-family building permits. That’s behind only the 600-plus home years in 2005 and 2006. It’s also a huge jump compared to 2019, which city leaders and builders said was a massive year for construction on its own. Last year the city issued 326 single-family home permits, eclipsing the 300-home plateau for the first time in a decade.
Twin Falls Building Inspector Matthew Long said there’s been an influx of townhomes and duplexes. He said the 26 new duplexes built this year topped the old record of 18 set back in 2005.
It’s difficult to know exactly how much, or if, the pandemic slowed construction. COVID-19 could have affected each city and county differently. But many local builders say they’re busier than they’ve ever been, and COVID-19 lockdowns in major cities may have incentivized people to move to smaller communities.
Regardless of the pandemic’s role, this year’s construction boom and rising property values are part of a years-long trend of growth in the Magic Valley.
“I really don’t know if it’s going to slow down much,” College of Southern Idaho Professor of Economics Mike Pohanka said.
Rising prices
Pohanka said he expects the pandemic probably helped Idaho grow even more than it would have otherwise. Idaho’s been comparatively more open for business, he said, which might have brought in some new companies. Plus Idaho’s property taxes continue to be a draw, he said.
Jerome Building Official Dave Richey said he didn’t see the pandemic have any impact on construction. Jerome set a record this year with 60 new single-family homes, up from 46 the year before.
Prices are going up while construction booms.
Last year the median Twin Falls County home sold for $219,900 according to the Intermountain Multiple Listing Service. (In Idaho, realtors don’t have to report their sales, so the Intermountain MLS doesn’t include every home sale. But realtors say it’s the most accurate source for data).
So far this year the median Twin Falls County home has cost $235,000, 7% more than a year ago. A 7% jump might sound big, but it’s fairly average when you compare it to the past six years. Since 2015, Twin Falls County’s median home price has gone up between 5% and 14% annually.
Back in 2015, the median Twin Falls County home cost $154,000, 53% cheaper than today’s price. Inflation has gone up 10% since 2015 according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.
Other Magic Valley communities have seen even bigger spikes.
In Jerome County, the median house cost $131,200 in 2015. So far this year the median house has cost $217,500. That’s 66% more expensive than six years ago. Through August, the median Jerome County house price is up 9% compared to last year.
Blaine County’s real estate market is different from the rest of south-central Idaho’s, but home prices have risen there, too. You could buy the median home in Blaine County for $254,750 in 2015, now it’ll cost you $385,000. A significant number of wealthy individuals in major U.S. cities have moved to the Wood River Valley this year specifically because of the pandemic.
Growth has been relatively even throughout the eight-county Magic Valley region since 2015. Every county has seen its median home price go up by at least 45%. Home values increased the most in Lincoln County (88% more expensive) and Camas County (254%).
There still aren’t many signs indicating new development or rising prices will slow anytime soon.
“Growth is good,” Pohanka said. “It will really be interesting to see what 2021 does. If we continue to grow like this, 2021 could be even better than 2020.”
