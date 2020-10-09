15-year high for Twin Falls housing construction

“I really don’t know if it’s going to slow down much,” College of Southern Idaho Professor of Economics Mike Pohanka said.

Rising prices

Pohanka said he expects the pandemic probably helped Idaho grow even more than it would have otherwise. Idaho’s been comparatively more open for business, he said, which might have brought in some new companies. Plus Idaho’s property taxes continue to be a draw, he said.

Jerome Building Official Dave Richey said he didn’t see the pandemic have any impact on construction. Jerome set a record this year with 60 new single-family homes, up from 46 the year before.

Prices are going up while construction booms.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Last year the median Twin Falls County home sold for $219,900 according to the Intermountain Multiple Listing Service. (In Idaho, realtors don’t have to report their sales, so the Intermountain MLS doesn’t include every home sale. But realtors say it’s the most accurate source for data).

So far this year the median Twin Falls County home has cost $235,000, 7% more than a year ago. A 7% jump might sound big, but it’s fairly average when you compare it to the past six years. Since 2015, Twin Falls County’s median home price has gone up between 5% and 14% annually.