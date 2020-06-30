$120-million solar farm planned south of Eden

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Twin Falls' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

JEROME — Cat Creek Energy plans to build a $120-million solar farm on 554 acres of leased land south of Eden, along Interstate 84 and next to Skeleton Butte.

The Jerome County Planning and Zoning Commission approved Monday night a special use permit for the proposal.

The 90-megawatt project will be built by atop what is currently agricultural land. The solar panels will cover about 80% of the surface. Cat Creek Energy agent James Carkulis said that the project could break ground in late 2021, at earliest, and construction would likely take eight to 12 months.

Carkulis said that the solar farm will have some impact on the area during construction. There will be about 50 vehicle trips per day during the building phase, and delivery of the panels alone will take roughly 350 truckloads. Once operational, the solar farm will require relatively little maintenance, with just two to four full-time employees.

Attorney Gary Slette, speaking on behalf of Cat Creek Energy, said the project will be similar to the one on the south side of Interstate 84 between Mountain Home and Boise.

The company is still working to find a buyer for the solar farm’s electricity, but the energy will not be sold to Idaho Power.