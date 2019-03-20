River Valley Orthodontics

River Valley Orthodontics

 Courtesy photo

Gold - Seasons Dental

Seasons Dental is known for helping people take back control of their teeth. The company is able to use state of the art conscious sedation so the patient doesn't have to worry about or suffer through an appointment. Amazing staff combines with the convenience of same-day crowns, implants and flexible payment arrangements makes dental visits quicker, painless and high quality. Everyone has different goals for their teeth and Seasons Dental can help whether the patient is fixing years of damage, wants straighter teeth without braces, struggles with sleep apnea or wishes for a whiter, brighter smile. Dr. Chad and Dr. Ty are brothers who grew up in Mini-Cassia and they get along like peanut butter and jelly. Seasons Dental cares about their staff, patients and the community. They both have perfectionist personalities, and isn't that who you'd trust working on your teeth? Someone who does a great job every time. Patients can trust the high quality service.

Silver - D.L. Evans Bank

Bronze - Dr. Justin Ward, River Valley Orthodontics

