Burritos, broncs and bunnies: The Twin Falls County Fair and Rodeo starts Wednesday
Burritos, broncs and bunnies: The Twin Falls County Fair and Rodeo starts Wednesday

Stampede PRCA Rodeo

BoDell Jessen tries to hang on during his bareback bronc ride Aug. 30, 2018, during the Stampede PRCA Rodeo at the Twin Falls County Fair in Filer. The fair starts Wednesday.

 PAT SUTPHIN, TIMES-NEWS FILE PHOTO

The Twin Falls County Fair and Magic Valley Stampede PRCA Rodeo is back with its family-oriented and agriculturally based atmosphere.

From concert headliner Granger Smith to the All American Throw Down Demo Derby, this year’s fair promises something for everyone.

Explore Idaho agriculture in the Farm Bureau Ag Pavilion and animal barns, enjoy rides and games at the Mighty Thomas Carnival, or compete in the Ninja Nation Challenge obstacle courses for both adults and children.

And watch heart-stopping rodeo action at the Magic Valley Stampede, among the top 60 Pro Rodeo Cowboys Association rodeos in the country.

The fair runs Wednesday through Labor Day.

