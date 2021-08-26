 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Burley's Zion Lutheran Church plans new bible study
0 comments

Burley's Zion Lutheran Church plans new bible study

  • 0

BURLEY — Zion Lutheran Church, 2410 Miller Ave. will hold a Focus on the Family's The Truth Project new bible study.

The 12-week study will start at 6:30 p.m. Sept. 1 at the church.

For information call Pastor Lissow, 208-970-8057.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News