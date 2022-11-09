 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Burley's Zion Lutheran Church holds Thanksgiving Eve Service Nov. 23

  • 0

BURLEY — The Zion Lutheran Church, 2410 Miller Ave., will hold a Thanksgiving Eve Service at 6 p.m. on Nov. 23.

Friends and neighbors are invited to help celebrate the successful harvest and send prayers of thanks to God for all of his blessings.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Death notices

Walter Gen Gorman, 79, of Twin Falls died Nov. 4, 2022, at St. Luke’s Magic Valley Regional Medical Center in Twin Falls. Arrangements are und…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News