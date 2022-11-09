Burley's Zion Lutheran Church holds Thanksgiving Eve Service Nov. 23

BURLEY — The Zion Lutheran Church, 2410 Miller Ave., will hold a Thanksgiving Eve Service at 6 p.m. on Nov. 23.
Friends and neighbors are invited to help celebrate the successful harvest and send prayers of thanks to God for all of his blessings.
