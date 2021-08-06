 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Burley's TitleOne office hires new long term team leader
0 comments

Burley's TitleOne office hires new long term team leader

  • 0
Kelsey Dietz

Kelsey Dietz

BURLEY — Kelsey Dietz will join the TitleOne team in the company's Burley office.

Dietz will be along term team leader for the company. She has spent the last 15 years in the healthcare industry with experience in leadership, patient safety and process improvement.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News