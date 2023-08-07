COLLEGE FOOTBALL

From a Bobcat to a Bronco. Burley four-star wide receiver Gatlin Bair ended the questions and statewide curiosity with his commitment to Boise State, he announced on Saturday night.

"It was just really personal, the connection," Bair said during his livestreamed announcement ceremony. "It's the place that I felt like I could have an impact, obviously on the football field, but I could have an impact on the community. That's really important to me."

Bair, Idaho's top recruit and nation's No. 9 wideout, according to 247 Sports, rejected offers from college football's perennial powers to become the Broncos' highest ranked recruit in program history.

"In the end, it was a really difficult decision," Bair said during his post-announcement press conference. "I was really torn. I didn't know where I was gonna go. I spent a lot of time praying and a lot of time just not on my phone talking to people, just really reflecting on what I wanted. That is kinda what allowed me to make this decision.

This is just in my heart after the time on my knees, that is kinda what I felt comfortable with and where I needed to be."

He made the much-anticipated decision over four of his top choices — Michigan, TCU, Nebraska and Oregon to become the third to last wide receiver in the country's top 10 to commit.

247 Sports also lists Bair as the No. 35 overall class of 2024 recruit.

But don't expect him on the Smurf Turf next fall. Bair plans to graduate in December, then serve a two-year mission for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

He won't hit the field at a collegiate level until 2026. He said he will be allotted an hour to workout during his mission — the same process his brother, Peyton Bair, completed during his mission.

Bair said he wants to get drafted in the first round of the NFL Draft and break records with the Broncos.

Bronco fans, however, can watch Bair and the Bobcats battle Vallivue on Sept. 1 at BSU's Albertsons Stadium in the Battle in Boise.

"It's gonna be a ton of fun playing on the blue," Bair said. "Not a lot of kids get the opportunity to and me being committed there and playing on it, it is just gonna be a special experience. I've always been hyped for this game, now I am even more hyped."

Known for his flash-like speed and athleticism, Bair also broke several school and state records on the track in the spring. He won state titles in the 100 meters, 200 meters and became the 2022-23 Gatorade Idaho Boys Track and Field Player of the Year.

His 100-meter run at state tied his state record of 10.15 seconds, which became second-fastest time among American high school boys this season.

"Track has been the gateway for me, really," Bair told the Times-News in April. "It opened up a lot of doors and gave me a lot of opportunities. It allowed me to grow as a person. And to grow as a football player."

He amassed 1,073 yards, 73 catches and 18 touchdowns for the Bobcats in the fall. The Bobcats reached the playoffs but lost to Twin Falls in the first round.

Bair becomes the second top-ranked Idahoan prospect to hail from the Magic Valley in three years and the second under the tutelage of Burley coach Cam Andersen.

Gooding's Colston Loveland, who played under Andersen and graduated in 2022, committed to Michigan.

He enters his sophomore season in Ann Arbor.

Bair's commitment also makes him the third Bair brother to commit to a Division I school.

His oldest brother, Peyton Bair, committed to Mississippi State, graduated from Kimberly High School in 2020, served a two-year LDS church mission and became a second-team All-American decathlete in June for the Bulldogs.

Jaxon Bair graduated from Kimberly High School in 2020 and signed to Arkansas. He is serving a two-year mission for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

Despite the differences in football and track recruiting, Gatlin Bair said he reached a decision when he achieved the same feeling his brothers did during their recruiting process.

"Just watching them go through it, faith and things like that I guess played a large role in their commitment," Gatlin Bair said. "Honestly just watching them feel comfortable with the place they picked was really good and I wanted that same feeling."