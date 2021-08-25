Head Coach: Dylan Corless, 3 years
Number of expected players on the team:
35
Number of returning players from last season:
14
How is the team different from last year?
Very tight, close-knit group
What are you looking to improve on this season?
Consistency on offense over explosiveness
Converting on third downs
Limiting other teams “Big” Plays
How will you adjust as a team without your seniors from last season?
We have a very talented Junior class coming up to fill in where last years seniors left off. Team chemistry will play a huge role in the season’s success.
Who are some of the standout players to keep an eye on this year?
Prestyn Ramos, RB/LB
Treven Fenstermaker, Slot WR/Nickel Corner
Ramsey Trevino, RB/FS