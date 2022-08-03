 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Burley Senior Center's August menu

BURLEY — The Burley Senior Center, 2421 Overland Ave. has set its lunch menu through August.

The meals start at noon. Costs for seniors is a $5 suggested donation, for adults ages 59 and under, $5, children $3, takeout meals for all ages is $5. Take out prices on Sept. 1 will be $6.

Aug. 10 –12

Wednesday: Turkey with all the fixings

Thursday: Liver and Onions

Friday: Teriyaki Chicken

Aug. 15 - 19

Monday: Sub Sandwich

Tuesday: Sweet and Sour Pork

Wednesday: Closed for the parade

Thursday: Beef Nachos

Friday: Fish Tacos

Aug. 22- 26

Monday: Chili Baked Potato

Tuesday: Lasagna

Wednesday: Ham

Thursday: Rodeo Burger

Friday: Malibu Chicken

Aug. 29 – 31

Monday: Meatloaf

Tuesday: Pasta with Alfredo Sauce

Wednesday: Pork Roast

