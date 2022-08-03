Burley Senior Center's August menu

BURLEY — The Burley Senior Center, 2421 Overland Ave. has set its lunch menu through August.
The meals start at noon. Costs for seniors is a $5 suggested donation, for adults ages 59 and under, $5, children $3, takeout meals for all ages is $5. Take out prices on Sept. 1 will be $6.
Aug. 10 –12
Wednesday: Turkey with all the fixings
Thursday: Liver and Onions
Friday: Teriyaki Chicken
Aug. 15 - 19
Monday: Sub Sandwich
Tuesday: Sweet and Sour Pork
Wednesday: Closed for the parade
Thursday: Beef Nachos
Friday: Fish Tacos
Aug. 22- 26
Monday: Chili Baked Potato
Tuesday: Lasagna
Wednesday: Ham
Thursday: Rodeo Burger
Friday: Malibu Chicken
Aug. 29 – 31
Monday: Meatloaf
Tuesday: Pasta with Alfredo Sauce
Wednesday: Pork Roast