Burley Senior Center's August activities

BURLEY — The Burley Senior Center, 2421 Overland Ave. has the following events lined up for August.

The center changed its name from the Golden Heritage Senior Center to Burley Senior Center three months ago.

Bunco

6 p.m., Thursday, August 18

A fun dice game that is easy dice game with no skill required, bring a snack to share

Day Pinochle

1 p.m., Mondays and Wednesdays 

Join us for lunch from noon – 1p.m., then stay for pinochle

Night Pinochle

5 p.m. Thursdays

Bi-Monthly Dances with Live Music

7 p.m. on the 2nd and 4th Friday of each month, August dances will be held on the 12th and the 26th

Creating Art with Shirley

1 p.m., Thursdays, bring your art projects and enjoy the company of others while having an art instructor on hand to help, lunch starts at noon

