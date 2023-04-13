The Burley Senior Center, 2421 Overland Ave. has announced its menu for the remainder of April along with center activities.

Cost for meals for seniors is a suggested donation of $5, adults age 59 or under, $5, children, $3, and takeout meals for all ages, $6.

Wednesday, April 19, chicken fried steak

Thursday, April 20, stuffed bell peppers

Friday, April 21, grilled cheese and tomato soup

Monday, April 24, chicken Cesar salad

Tuesday, April 25, French toast

Wednesday, April 26, meatloaf

Thursday, April 27, turkey will all the fixings

Friday, April 28, fish tacos

Day pinochle is held at1 p.m. Mondays and Wednesdays

Bunco is held at 6 p.m. on the third Thursday of each month, dice game with no skill required. Bring a snack to share.

Night pinochle is held at 5 p.m. on Thursdays

Creating Art with Shirley is held at 1 p.m. on Thursdays. Bring your art project and enjoy the company of others while having an art instructor on hand to help.

The center is considering additional activities including a computer class, book club, walking group, fitness class and knitting or crocheting. If you are interested in any of the activities stop by the center, or call 208-878-8646 to a let staff know you would be interested in joining.