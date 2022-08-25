Burley Senior Center menu and activities planned

BURLEY — The Burley Senior Center, 2421 Overland Ave. will serve lunch at noon – 1 p.m. Monday – Friday through September for a suggested donation of $5 for seniors and adults ages 59 and under. Children's meals are $3 and all take-out meals are $6.

The center also has a lineup of activities planned for the month.

Here is the September menu.

Sept. 1 – 2

Thursday: Breakfast sandwich

Friday: Navajo tacos

Sept. 5 – 9

Monday: Closed

Tuesday: Taco soup

Wednesday: Chicken fried steak

Thursday: Spaghetti carbonara

Friday: Salmon patties

Sept. 12 – 16

Monday: Closed

Tuesday: Sloppy joes

Wednesday: Turkey, stuffing, cranberry sauce, mashed potatoes and gravy

Thursday: Pizza

Friday: Fish sandwich

Sept. 19 – 23

Monday: Chicken sandwich

Tuesday: Breakfast burrito

Wednesday: Pork chops

Thursday: Cheesy hamburger soup

Friday: BBQ chicken, help Vaugn Egan celebrate his 102nd birthday

Sept. 26 – 30:

Monday: Pork Chile Verde

Tuesday: Pork chow mein

Wednesday: Chicken picatta

Thursday: Meat loaf

Friday: Clam chowder

Activities

9 a.m. – 1 p.m., Sept. 17, Saturday Market

Come to shop or sell your items, space cost is $10 outside or $25 inside, call or test to reserve a spot, 208-312-7309

1 p.m. Mondays and Wednesdays, Day Pinochle

Join us for lunch and stay for pinoche.

6 p.m. third Thursday of the month, Sept. 15, BUNCO

A fun dice game that is easy to play with no skill required. Bring a snack to share.

5 p.m., Thursdays, Night Pinoche

1 p.m., Thursdays, Creating Art with Shirley

Bring your art projects and enjoy the company of others while having an art instructor on hand to help.

Join us for lunch and stay for art.

7 p.m., every second and fourth Friday, Sept. 9, 26, Bi-Monthly Dances with Live Music.

The center is considering adding more activities to its schedule. Stop by the front desk or give us a call at 208-878-8646 to let us know if you are interested in joining, knitting and or crocheting, book club, walking group, fitness class.