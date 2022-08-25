Burley Senior Center menu and activities planned

BURLEY — The Burley Senior Center, 2421 Overland Ave. will serve lunch at noon – 1 p.m. Monday – Friday through September for a suggested donation of $5 for seniors and adults ages 59 and under. Children's meals are $3 and all take-out meals are $6.
The center also has a lineup of activities planned for the month.
Here is the September menu.
Sept. 1 – 2
Thursday: Breakfast sandwich
Friday: Navajo tacos
Sept. 5 – 9
Monday: Closed
Tuesday: Taco soup
Wednesday: Chicken fried steak
Thursday: Spaghetti carbonara
Friday: Salmon patties
Sept. 12 – 16
Monday: Closed
Tuesday: Sloppy joes
Wednesday: Turkey, stuffing, cranberry sauce, mashed potatoes and gravy
Thursday: Pizza
Friday: Fish sandwich
Sept. 19 – 23
Monday: Chicken sandwich
Tuesday: Breakfast burrito
Wednesday: Pork chops
Thursday: Cheesy hamburger soup
Friday: BBQ chicken, help Vaugn Egan celebrate his 102nd birthday
Sept. 26 – 30:
Monday: Pork Chile Verde
Tuesday: Pork chow mein
Wednesday: Chicken picatta
Thursday: Meat loaf
Friday: Clam chowder
Activities
9 a.m. – 1 p.m., Sept. 17, Saturday Market
Come to shop or sell your items, space cost is $10 outside or $25 inside, call or test to reserve a spot, 208-312-7309
1 p.m. Mondays and Wednesdays, Day Pinochle
Join us for lunch and stay for pinoche.
6 p.m. third Thursday of the month, Sept. 15, BUNCO
A fun dice game that is easy to play with no skill required. Bring a snack to share.
5 p.m., Thursdays, Night Pinoche
1 p.m., Thursdays, Creating Art with Shirley
Bring your art projects and enjoy the company of others while having an art instructor on hand to help.
Join us for lunch and stay for art.
7 p.m., every second and fourth Friday, Sept. 9, 26, Bi-Monthly Dances with Live Music.
The center is considering adding more activities to its schedule. Stop by the front desk or give us a call at 208-878-8646 to let us know if you are interested in joining, knitting and or crocheting, book club, walking group, fitness class.