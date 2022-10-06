Burley Senior Center announces Oct. menus, activities

BURLEY — The Burley Senior Center, 2421 Overland Ave. will serve lunch Mon. – Fri. starting a noon at the center and hosting the following activities in October.

Oct. 12 - Turkey, stuffing, cranberry sauce, mashed potatoes and gravy

Oct. 13 - Teriyaki chicken

Oct. 14 - Fish tacos

Oct. 17 – Shepherd’s pie

Oct. 18 – BBQ ham sandwich

Oct. 19 – Chicken Malibu

Oct. 20 – Hot turkey sandwich

Oct. 21 – Cheese tortellini

Oct. 24 – Sub sandwich

Oct. 25 – Spaghetti carbonara

Oct. 26 – Chicken fried steak

Oct. 27 Enchiladas

Oct. 31 – Halloween, Mummy hot dogs

Day pinochle will be held 1 p.m. on Mondays and Wednesdays.

Night Pinochle will start at 5 p.m. on Thursdays.

Creating Art with Shirley will start at 1 p.m. on Thursdays. Bring your art projects and enjoy the company of others while having an art instructor on hand to help.