Burley Public Library March events

BURLEY — “Spring” into your next favorite book here at the Burley Public Library in March. We hope you’ll join us for our upcoming programs and events. Come and see what fun activities we have planned.

10 a.m. - 2 p.m., Saturday March 13, Dr. Seuss Day! Come celebrate one of the best-loved children’s authors as we honor his birthday with games, crafts, stories, book giveaways, and more! Main activities will be from 10 a.m. - noon. The event is held along with the Burley Kiwanis Club and Cassia County School District.

4:30 - 5:30 p.m., Wednesdays: Join us for ‘Full STEAM Ahead’. In this program, we explore a mixture of sciences, tech, and arts. This program is geared towards ages 8-15 but all ages are welcome. Little ones might need help with some of the programs depending on what we are doing.

3:30 -4:30 p.m., Wednesdays: Burley Coding Club at Burley Junior High School. Kawin Cottle is Facilitator of the program and the Burley Public Library is the sponsor. This program is open to girls and boys grades 6-12. We will not have Coding Club on March 24 due to spring break.

10:30 - 11 a.m., Thursdays: STORYTIME hosted in the children’s area. Program geared to toddlers — kindergarten but all are welcome. This is an open program and does not require registration