BURLEY — The Burley Public Library has a month of fun planned.
At 10 a.m. Aug. 3 the library will host the Finishers Finale at Storybook Park and at 9 p.m. to midnight the Finishers Finale family night will be held with a drone flying inside the library and there will be headsets to use. The theme is Battle of the Books: Marvel vs. DC.
An animation academy class on animating cels will be held from 1 to 2 p.m. on Aug. 11 at the library. Animation cels are the copies of finished animated drawings on transparency celluloid.
On Aug. 13 – 18 the library will be at the Cassia County Fair in the education and art building with hands-on Make-it activities. The library will not open until 1:30 p.m. on Aug. 15 due to the parade.
Registration for the adult READ-A-THON ends Aug. 31 with the challenge ending on June 30, 2019. Registration is limited to patrons who have a library card. The challenge is to read 50 books in 50 weeks. Sign up at bplibrary.org.
The library has partnered with Eat Smart Idaho through the University of Idaho extension to do a free adult cooking class. Sign up for the class before the end of August. For more information call Seresa at 208-436-7184 or Tamara at 208-878-7708.
