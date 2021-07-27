 Skip to main content
Burley proclaimed July 31 as Lt. Colonel Scott R. Melling Day
Burley proclaimed July 31 as Lt. Colonel Scott R. Melling Day

BURLEY — City of Burley officials declared July 31, 2021 as Lt. Colonel Scott R. Melling Day.

Through a proclamation Mayor Steve Ormand proclaimed the day to honor Melling who has served the country as a U.S. Army optometrist.

Prior to transitioning to retirement, Melling, of Burley, served as the chief of optometry at Martin Army Community Hospital, USAMEDDAC,Fort Benning, Georgia.

Melling was recently awarded the 9A Proficiency Designator, the army medical department's highest award for administrative, clinical and academic expertise. Other awards include the Meritorious Service Medal, the Army Commendation Medal and the Army Achievement Medal.

