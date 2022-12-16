Burley pickleball tournament slated for Dec. 30

BURLEY — An individual round robin double pickleball tournament will be held on Friday, Dec. 30 at the Oregon Trail Recreation District building.

The proceeds will benefit non-profit My Brother's Keeper that helps local families in need.

The 3.0 senior division for ages 60 and up will start at 9 a.m., 3.0 division at 1 p.m., 3.5 division at 4 p.m. and 4.0 division at 7 p.m.

There will be a men's and women's split.

Registration is $15. Register online at www.otrd.org or at OTRD or Burley Physical Therapy.

with a maximum of 24 players per division.

There will be raffle prizes and swag bags.

For more information call 208-678-1191 or 208-678-6879.