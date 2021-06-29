Burley library's July events

July 10

1 - 3 p.m., Anime Club for ages 10 and up. Anime club will be showing the first 4 episodes of “Ouran High Host Club” and then discussing the manga as well. This month the program is for ages 14 and up due to language and high school situations.

July 13, 22

2 - 4 p.m. Summer Tech Course for ages 13 and up. VR and 360 Camera Overview and Introduction.

Register online at bplibrary.org. Only 4 slots available per session so register early.

July 17

10 a.m. - 1 p.m., 3D printing program for ages 13 and up. Learn how to print with our 3D printers. You must reserve a time slot and register on Tinker CAD. To register go online at bplibrary.org or email: libraryprograms@bplibrary.org with subject, 3D printing registration.

