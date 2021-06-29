Burley library's July events

BURLEY — The Burley Public Library's Summer Reading and Summer Programs are in full swing.
Summer Reading Activities: Open to all ages
Wednesdays
10 - 11 a.m. Summer STEM at Storybook Park. Explore STEM activities with us.
2 - 4 p.m., Wii Play at the library.
Thursdays
10 - 11 a.m. Activities in the Park, Storybook Park. Community partners from SPARK Afterschool Program, Kiwanis and Eat Smart Idaho will be the hosts in July. Come by and see what fun crafts, games, and stories our friends are eager to share.
Fridays
2 p.m., Movies at the Library. For a list of movies please check out the library's website.
The last week of Summer Reading will be July 11 - 17.
Summer Reading Passports must be turned in by 2 p.m., July 24 to be eligible for the Finisher Finale Prize.
Thursday, July 29
10 - 11 a.m., Finisher Finale.
Other Summer Activities
July 10
1 - 3 p.m., Anime Club for ages 10 and up. Anime club will be showing the first 4 episodes of “Ouran High Host Club” and then discussing the manga as well. This month the program is for ages 14 and up due to language and high school situations.
July 13, 22
2 - 4 p.m. Summer Tech Course for ages 13 and up. VR and 360 Camera Overview and Introduction.
Register online at bplibrary.org. Only 4 slots available per session so register early.
July 17
10 a.m. - 1 p.m., 3D printing program for ages 13 and up. Learn how to print with our 3D printers. You must reserve a time slot and register on Tinker CAD. To register go online at bplibrary.org or email: libraryprograms@bplibrary.org with subject, 3D printing registration.
Be sure to check out our website at bplibrary.org or our Burley Public Library Facebook & Instagram pages for updates on other upcoming programs.
If you have questions or comments please call us at 208-878-7708 or email us at libraryprograms@bplibrary.org.