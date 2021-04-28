 Skip to main content
Burley library sets May programs
BURLEY — The Burley Public Library will be holding these events during the month of May.

Through May 14 many older and donated books are available for purchase. The proceeds will benefit the Friends of the Library.

The library's override operation levy will be on the ballot on May 18, please vote.

Summer Reading will be held from May 31 - July 17 this year. Registration is May 1-June 19. No late registrations will be accepted.

  • 4:30 - 5:30 p.m. ,Wednesdays, Full STEAM Ahead program. The last spring program will be on May 12 and the program will resume Sept. 1.
  • 10:30 - 11 a.m. Thursdays, Storytime will be hosted in the children's area. The program is geared to toddlers but children in kindergarten are welcome. This is an open program and does not require registration. The program will continue through May until Summer Readying starts.

If childcare, schools or homeschool groups would like staff to come speak about summer reading to classes or groups please call or email us to schedule a visit.

Check out the library's website at bplibrary.org or on the Burley Public Library Facebook and Instagram pages for updates on programs.

For questions or comments call 208-878-7708 or email at libraryprograms@bplibrary.org.

