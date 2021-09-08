Burley library sets fall programs

BURLEY — Burley Public Library fall programs including Storytime, Music & Movement and Full STEAM Ahead launched in September.

A Buck-a-Bag Book Sale is also running through the month and new programs for kids, teens and adults will also start later this month, with more coming in October.

For Little Ones

MUSIC & MOVEMENT is a very active Storytime with songs dancing, stories, and fun. The program is geared towards 3-6-year-olds, but all ages are welcome. Starting this fall, we will no longer require families to sign-up for time slots. This program is offered four times a week, from 10:30 - 11 a.m. Wednesday and Friday mornings and 5:30 - 6 p.m. on Wednesday evenings .

STORYTIME is a traditional story time program with stories, finger plays, color pages/crafts. This program is geared towards 2 - 6-year-olds but all ages are welcome. The program is open and does not require registration. It runs from 10:30 - 11a.m. on Thursdays. Special Guests this month are Seresa Wayment from Eat Smart Idaho and Special Children’s Author Day with Andy Mabry from 10 a.m. - 2 p.m. Sept. 25 at the library. There will be story time with the author, book signing, crafts and games all morning.

For elementary, tweens, teens, and adults