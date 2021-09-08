Burley library sets fall programs

BURLEY — Burley Public Library fall programs including Storytime, Music & Movement and Full STEAM Ahead launched in September.
A Buck-a-Bag Book Sale is also running through the month and new programs for kids, teens and adults will also start later this month, with more coming in October.
For Little Ones
MUSIC & MOVEMENT is a very active Storytime with songs dancing, stories, and fun. The program is geared towards 3-6-year-olds, but all ages are welcome. Starting this fall, we will no longer require families to sign-up for time slots. This program is offered four times a week, from 10:30 - 11 a.m. Wednesday and Friday mornings and 5:30 - 6 p.m. on Wednesday evenings .
STORYTIME is a traditional story time program with stories, finger plays, color pages/crafts. This program is geared towards 2 - 6-year-olds but all ages are welcome. The program is open and does not require registration. It runs from 10:30 - 11a.m. on Thursdays. Special Guests this month are Seresa Wayment from Eat Smart Idaho and Special Children’s Author Day with Andy Mabry from 10 a.m. - 2 p.m. Sept. 25 at the library. There will be story time with the author, book signing, crafts and games all morning.
For elementary, tweens, teens, and adults
Full STEAM Ahead is a hands-on science and art program. Learn and play with circuits, connectors, do some simple chemistry and mix it with arts. The program is geared towards 6 -14-year-olds but all ages are welcome. This year the program will be offered from 3 - 4 p.m. on Fridays.
Anime Club is held from noon to 2 p.m. every second Saturday of the month. The program will resume Saturday, October 9.
3D Printing is open to tweens and adults ages 12 and up. This program is held every third Saturday of the month. This month the program will be held at 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sept. 18. Participants must register for program online at least a week in advance. Only three participants allowed each month.
Burley Book Club will meet the second Thursday of every month at the library.
Dungeons and Dragons! is a new program for teens and young adults starting this fall. This program is for ages 12 and up
Coming Soon:
Burley Coding Club will be hosted at the Burley Junior High School for teens who love computers, technology and programming. It is open to students in 6th - 12th grades. Start dates and program details not finalized yet so look for updates on our website, Facebook, and Instagram pages.
Confidence Through Art program will also start later this fall. The program will be geared towards elementary school age children. Times and dates not yet set.
The library will host an adult cooking class taught by Seresa Wayment through Eat Smart Idaho. Starting mid-October through early November. There will be a small class size.
There will be Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark happening through October. Visit the library once a week to listen to scary “campfire” tales and or share your own spooky stories. This program is geared towards teens and young adults. Snacks will be provided. Dates and times are not yet set.
f you have questions or comments please call us at 208-878-7708 or email us at libraryprograms@bplibrary.org