Burley library programs in June

BURLEY — The following are the Burley Public Library’s programs and events that will be held in June.
Summer Readying and Summer Programs have started.
4 – 6 p.m., June 25, Adult Evening Program “Intentional Parenting: Chasing Away Monsters”
10 a.m. – 2 p.m., June 26, Children’s Day with the Author “Become a Hero: Chasing Away Monsters”
June 25, 26: Special Children’s Author Austin Soderquist
Summer Reading Activities: Open to all ages
10 a.m. – 11 a.m., Wednesdays: Summer STEM in the Park at Storybook Park. Explore STEM activities with us.
2 – 4 p.m., Wii Play at the library.
10 -11 a.m., Thursdays: “Activities in the Park” Our wonderful community partners from Cassia Regional Hospital, 4H, and CSI will host activities for the month of June and our partners from SPARK Afterschool Program, Kiwanis and Eat Smart Idaho will be our hosts in July. Come by and see what fun crafts, games, and stories our friends are eager to share!.
2 p.m. Fridays: Movies @ the Library every week, for a list of movies please check our website.
Summer Reading will be from May 31 – July 17. Registration is from May 1 – June 19. No late registrations accepted.
Other Summer Activities:
2 – 4 p.m., June 1, 15, 29 and July 13, Summer Tech Course for ages 13 and up.
VR and 360 Camera Overview and Introduction. Must be age 13 and over.
Register online at bplibrary.org. Only four slots available per session so register early.
1-3 p.m. June 12, Anime Club for ages 10 and up.
Our first Anime club meeting at the library we will be showing “Howl’s Moving Castle” (PG) and then discussing the book it’s based on. This month the program is open to all ages.
10 a.m. – 1 p.m., June 19, 3D printing program for ages 13 and up.
Learn how to print with our 3D printers! You must reserve a time slot and register on Tinker CAD. To register email: libraryprograms@bplibrary.org with subject, 3D Printing Registration
Be sure to check out our website at bplibrary.org or our Burley Public Library Facebook & Instagram pages for updates on other upcoming programs.
If you have questions or comments please call us at 208-878-7708 or email us at libraryprograms@bplibrary.org.