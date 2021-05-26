Burley library programs in June

Summer Reading will be from May 31 – July 17. Registration is from May 1 – June 19. No late registrations accepted.

Other Summer Activities:

2 – 4 p.m., June 1, 15, 29 and July 13, Summer Tech Course for ages 13 and up.

VR and 360 Camera Overview and Introduction. Must be age 13 and over.

Register online at bplibrary.org. Only four slots available per session so register early.

1-3 p.m. June 12, Anime Club for ages 10 and up.

Our first Anime club meeting at the library we will be showing “Howl’s Moving Castle” (PG) and then discussing the book it’s based on. This month the program is open to all ages.

10 a.m. – 1 p.m., June 19, 3D printing program for ages 13 and up.

Learn how to print with our 3D printers! You must reserve a time slot and register on Tinker CAD. To register email: libraryprograms@bplibrary.org with subject, 3D Printing Registration

Be sure to check out our website at bplibrary.org or our Burley Public Library Facebook & Instagram pages for updates on other upcoming programs.

If you have questions or comments please call us at 208-878-7708 or email us at libraryprograms@bplibrary.org.

