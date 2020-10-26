Burley library November programs

BURLEY — The Burley Public Library, 1300 Miller Ave., will hold a new virtual early literacy program READY! For Kindergarten, for parents in November.

The program will educate parents and guardians on early literacy skills to use with children at home to prepare them for kindergarten. Families who participate will receive a tote of early literacy learning tools and toys. The virtual program is offered through Zoom.

Nov. 14, READY! Virtual Program for 3-4 year oldS, Spanish program, noon to 1:30 p.m., English program 2-3:30 p.m.

Nov. 21, READY! Virtual Program for 4-5 year olds, Spanish program, noon to 1:30 p.m., English program, 2-3:30 p.m.

Families must register for the program by visiting the website at bplibrary.org or on the library’s Facebook page.

Other programs during November will include STEM/STEAM activity programs from 4:30 – 5:30 p.m. For students who can’t make it to the program, the library will post a video with instructions each week on its Facebook page.

Nov.4, Inflating Soap, Nov. 11, Pull String Art, Nov. 18, Watercolor Turkeys, Nov. 25, program cancelled for early closure.