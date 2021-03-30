Burley library April events

BURLEY — April activities are in full bloom at the Burley Public Library. Come and check out some great spring themed books and materials.

4:30 – 5:30 p.m., Wednesdays: Full Steam Ahead program. We explore a mixture of sciences, tech, and arts. This program is geared towards ages 8 – 15 but all ages are welcome. Little ones might need help with some of the programs depending on what we are doing.

10:30 – 11 a.m., Thursdays: STORYTIME is hosted in the children’s area. Program geared to toddlers – kindergarten but all are welcome. This is an open program and does not require registration

Fridays: MUSIC & MOVEMENT is an active Storytime. Due to the location we hold the MUSIC & MOVEMENT program in we cannot offer this as an open program. Please go to bplibrary.org to sign up. Registration will close when all slots are full.

10:30 a.m., April 29 story time will feature local author, Carla Osborn Library will be closed Friday April 16th for Staff Training.