Burley library April events

BURLEY — April activities are in full bloom at the Burley Public Library. Come and check out some great spring themed books and materials.
4:30 – 5:30 p.m., Wednesdays: Full Steam Ahead program. We explore a mixture of sciences, tech, and arts. This program is geared towards ages 8 – 15 but all ages are welcome. Little ones might need help with some of the programs depending on what we are doing.
10:30 – 11 a.m., Thursdays: STORYTIME is hosted in the children’s area. Program geared to toddlers – kindergarten but all are welcome. This is an open program and does not require registration
Fridays: MUSIC & MOVEMENT is an active Storytime. Due to the location we hold the MUSIC & MOVEMENT program in we cannot offer this as an open program. Please go to bplibrary.org to sign up. Registration will close when all slots are full.
April 16, library will be closed for staff training.
10:30 a.m., April 29 story time will feature local author, Carla Osborn Library will be closed Friday April 16th for Staff Training.
Burley Coding Club will be on hiatus from April to September. If that changes, we will post updates on our website or in upcoming newsletters.
April 4-10 is National Library Week. Come in and say hello.
Be sure to check out our website aor our Burley Public Library Facebook page for updates on upcoming programs.
We will be starting our Summer Reading program in June so be on the lookout in late April and early May for sign ups .
If you have questions or comments please call us, 208-878-7708 or email us at libraryprograms@bplibrary.org.