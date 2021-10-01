Burley library announces October programs

Anime Club is held from noon to 2 p.m. every second Saturday of the month Join us Saturday, Oct. 9 for the first 4 episodes of Soul Eater for ages 14 and up.

Dungeons and Dragons will be held from 5 – 7 p.m. Oct. 6 and 7. If you have questions about the program or want help with character creation, please come at 4 p.m. Snacks will be provided. This program is for ages 12 and up.

3D Printing is open to tweens and adults ages 12 and up. This program is held every third Saturday of the month. This month the program will be held from 10a.m. to 1 p.m., Oct. 16. Participants must register for the program online at least a week in advance. Only 3 participants are allowed each month.

Burley Coding Club is held from 3:45 – 4:45 p.m. every Thursday at At the Burley Junior High School, room 213. If you have a teen that loves computers and technology and loves programming then this is a great club!

Open to everyone in grades 6 – 12.

Burley Book Club is back this fall. They will meet the second Thursday of every month at the Burley Public Library. This month they will meet at 1:30 p.m. Oct. 14 and will discuss the book ‘I am Malala’ by Malala Yousafzai. The Friends of the Library sponsor this program.