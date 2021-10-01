Burley library announces October programs

BURLEY — Spooky spectacular things will happen at the Burley Public Library this month.
For Little Ones
MUSIC & MOVEMENT is a very active Storytime with songs, dancing, stories, and fun. The program is geared towards 3-6 year olds but all ages are welcome. Registration is not required. The program is offered four times a week from 10:30 – a.m. 11 a.m. and 11:15 to 11:45 a.m. Wednesdays and 9:45 – 10:15 a.m. and 10:30 – 11 a.m. on Fridays.
STORYTIME is a traditional story time program with stories, finger plays, color pages, crafts, and lots of fun. This program is geared towards 2 - 6 year olds but all ages are welcome. Registration is not required. It is held from 10:30 to 11 a.m. on Thursdays.
Special Guest this month is Seresa Wayment from Eat Smart Idaho.
For elementary, tweens, teens, and adults
Full STEAM Ahead is a hands-on science and art program. Learn and play with circuit blocks, straws and connectors, or create simple chemistry formulas and mix it with the arts. The program is geared towards 6 -14 year olds but all ages are welcome. Program is held from 3 – 4 p.m. on Fridays.
“Spoookie Stories and Scary Snaaacks” will be held through the month. Visit the library once a week to listen to scary campfire tales and or share your own spooky stories. The program is open to all ages. Snacks will be provided. The program is held from 5:30 – 6:30 p.m. on Mondays.
Anime Club is held from noon to 2 p.m. every second Saturday of the month Join us Saturday, Oct. 9 for the first 4 episodes of Soul Eater for ages 14 and up.
Dungeons and Dragons will be held from 5 – 7 p.m. Oct. 6 and 7. If you have questions about the program or want help with character creation, please come at 4 p.m. Snacks will be provided. This program is for ages 12 and up.
3D Printing is open to tweens and adults ages 12 and up. This program is held every third Saturday of the month. This month the program will be held from 10a.m. to 1 p.m., Oct. 16. Participants must register for the program online at least a week in advance. Only 3 participants are allowed each month.
Burley Coding Club is held from 3:45 – 4:45 p.m. every Thursday at At the Burley Junior High School, room 213. If you have a teen that loves computers and technology and loves programming then this is a great club!
Open to everyone in grades 6 – 12.
Burley Book Club is back this fall. They will meet the second Thursday of every month at the Burley Public Library. This month they will meet at 1:30 p.m. Oct. 14 and will discuss the book ‘I am Malala’ by Malala Yousafzai. The Friends of the Library sponsor this program.
An adult Cooking Class taught by Seresa Wayment through Eat Smart Idaho be held from 5:30 – 6:30 p.m. and start Monday, Oct. 11 – Nov. 15. To register or for more information call 208-436-7184 or email seresa@uidaho.edu
A ‘Confidence Through Art’ program will start Oct. 26. Learn different art techniques and gain confidence through artistic expression. Registration is required. For ages 8 and up. Please check library website to register.
Spooktacular Hallowday will be held from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 30 Play fun games in the morning, visit a not-so-scary story time, and then see a special showing at noon to 2 p.m. of ‘Nightmare Before Christmas.’
Family Read Week, 30 Books in 30 Days Family Reading Challenge, and Food for Fines are coming in November.
Be sure to check the library’s website at bplibrary.org, Facebook or Instagram pages for updates on upcoming programs.
If you have questions or comments please call us at 208-878-7708 or email the library at libraryprograms@bplibrary.org.