Burley First Presbyterian Church holds National Back to Church Sunday Sept. 19
BURLEY — Join the First Presbyterian Church, 2100 Burton Ave. on Sept. 19 for National Back to Church Sunday.

Sunday school will begin at 9:30 a.m. and Worship is at 10:45 a.m.

We hope to see you there!

