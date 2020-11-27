 Skip to main content
Burley First Presbyterian Church announces annual Christmas events
Burley First Presbyterian Church announces annual Christmas events

BURLEY — The First Presbyterian Church, 2100 Burton Ave. will hold is Annual Christmas Program at 10:45 a.m., Sunday, Dec. 13 and its Annual Christmas Eve Candlelight Service at 7 p.m., Thursday, Dec. 24.

The church will practice social distancing and have sanitation stations set up for convenience and protection.

Everyone is welcome.

If a person's church is not currently meeting for regular Sunday services they are welcome to come to the church every Sunday.

