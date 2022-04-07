Burley Fire Department volunteer agility test April 18

BURLEY — Have you ever wanted to be part of something bigger and help your local community and get paid while doing it.

We are taking applications to become a volunteer firefighter at the Burley Fire Department.

If are interested in seeing what it takes to be a volunteer firefighter for the City of Burley and within 5 miles of city limits, you will be expected to run the agilities course which take approximately 8-14 minutes.

The course requires lifting, pulling, hoisting, crawling, climbing, and other elements of cardio and strength.

We will be having our firefighter agility test at 6 - 9 p.m., Monday April 18 at the station.

If we need to we will also set up the course on April 25. If you pass the course and want to apply, you can fill out an application that night or contact Burley Fire Department at 208-878-7371 for any additional info. You can also go to the city website at BurleyIdaho.org for a application.

Become a Volunteer!

